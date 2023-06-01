Chicken Biscuit Casserole Recipe.: Recipe for Casserole with Chicken and Biscuits

Easy Chicken & Biscuit Casserole Recipe

If you’re looking for a delicious recipe that is perfect for feeding your family or a crowd, look no further than this easy Chicken & Biscuit Casserole. This recipe is versatile, easy to make, and can be adapted to suit your personal tastes. Whether you’re looking for a hearty dinner or a comforting meal for a cold winter’s day, this Chicken & Biscuit Casserole is sure to hit the spot.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk

1 can mixed vegetables, drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can refrigerated biscuits

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded chicken, cream of chicken soup, milk, mixed vegetables, and shredded cheddar cheese. Mix well to combine. Season the mixture with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the mixture into a 9×13 inch baking dish and spread it out evenly. Top the mixture with the refrigerated biscuits, placing them on top of the casserole mixture evenly spaced apart. Bake the casserole for 20-25 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden brown and the casserole mixture is hot and bubbly. Remove the casserole from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Variations

One of the great things about this Chicken & Biscuit Casserole recipe is that it is very adaptable. Here are a few variations you can try:

Swap out the veggies

If you’re not a fan of mixed vegetables, you can easily swap them out for your favorite vegetables. Some good options include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, peas, and green beans.

Add some spice

If you like things spicy, you can add some heat to this casserole by adding some diced jalapenos or a few dashes of hot sauce to the mixture before baking.

Make it vegetarian

If you’re looking for a vegetarian version of this casserole, you can easily swap out the chicken for tofu or another meat alternative. You can also omit the cream of chicken soup and use cream of mushroom soup instead.

Conclusion

This easy Chicken & Biscuit Casserole is a delicious family recipe that is perfect for make-ahead or reheating the next day. With its simple ingredients and easy preparation, it’s a great meal option for busy weeknights or lazy weekends. So why not give it a try and see how your family likes it?

News Source : She’s Not Cookin’

Source Link :Chicken and Biscuit Casserole Recipe/