“chicken breast recipe”: Today’s Menu: Pan-Cooked Chicken Breast – A Super Recipe

I’m Cooking it Today! A Super Recipe with Chicken Breast, on the Pan

Chicken breast is a versatile and lean protein that can be cooked in many different ways. Today, I will share with you my favorite recipe for pan-seared chicken breast that is juicy, flavorful, and ready in just 20 minutes. This recipe is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight dinner or a meal prep option for the week ahead.

Ingredients

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions

Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper. Use your hands to rub the spices onto the chicken, making sure to coat evenly. Add olive oil to the skillet and swirl to coat the bottom. Place the chicken breasts in the skillet and cook for 6-7 minutes on each side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F. Remove the chicken from the skillet and let it rest for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Tips

Make sure to use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of the chicken. This will ensure that it is cooked through and safe to eat.

If the chicken breasts are thick, you can use a meat mallet or rolling pin to pound them to an even thickness before seasoning and cooking.

For extra flavor, you can add a splash of lemon juice or a tablespoon of minced fresh herbs, such as parsley or basil, to the skillet during the last minute of cooking.

This recipe is great for meal prep. You can cook a batch of chicken breasts at the beginning of the week and use them in salads, sandwiches, or wraps throughout the week.

Conclusion

This pan-seared chicken breast recipe is a simple and delicious way to prepare chicken for a quick and healthy meal. The spices used in this recipe add great flavor to the chicken without adding any extra calories or fat. With just a few pantry staples and a skillet, you can have a delicious and nutritious meal on the table in no time. Give this recipe a try and enjoy!

