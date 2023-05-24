“Chicken breast tender recipe”: A Superior Chicken Breast Tender Recipe that Outshines KFC’s Chicken

The Best Recipe for Chicken Breast Tenders

Chicken tenders are a staple in many households, but finding the perfect recipe can be a challenge. Look no further, as this recipe is sure to become a household favorite. It’s even better than KFC chicken!

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast tenders

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 200°F and place a wire rack on a baking sheet. In a shallow bowl, mix together the flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. In another shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk. In a third shallow bowl, place the panko breadcrumbs. Dip the chicken tenders into the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Then dip into the egg mixture, and finally into the panko breadcrumbs, pressing the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to ensure they stick. In a large, deep skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken tenders, a few at a time, and fry until golden brown and cooked through, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove from the skillet and place on the wire rack to drain any excess oil. Keep the chicken tenders warm in the oven while frying the remaining tenders.

Variations:

For a healthier option, bake the chicken tenders in the oven at 400°F for 20-25 minutes, flipping once halfway through.

For a different flavor, add some grated Parmesan cheese to the panko breadcrumb mixture.

For a spicier kick, increase the amount of cayenne pepper or add some hot sauce to the egg mixture.

For a gluten-free option, use gluten-free flour and breadcrumbs.

Conclusion:

This recipe for chicken breast tenders is sure to become a household favorite. The combination of spices and the crunch of the panko breadcrumbs make these tenders irresistible. They’re even better than KFC chicken, and much cheaper too! So go ahead and give this recipe a try – your taste buds will thank you.

