“Chicken chilli con carne recipe”: Chicken Chilli Con Carne Recipe – Delicious Dish of the Day

Spice Up Your Dinner with Chicken Chilli Con Carne Recipe

If you’re looking for a mouthwatering and flavourful dish to spice up your dinner, look no further than chicken chilli con carne, a delightful twist on the classic recipe. Packed with tender chicken, aromatic spices, and hearty beans, this dish is sure to tantalise your taste buds and satisfy your craving for a satisfying meal.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

800g chicken mince

2 medium brown onions, finely chopped

1 medium red capsicum, diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 1/2 tbsp ground cumin

1 1/2 tbsp ground coriander

2 x 400g cans red kidney beans, drained, rinsed

3 x 400g cans diced tomatoes

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried chilli flakes (optional)

Steamed white rice, to serve

Fresh coriander, to serve

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or simply want to treat yourself to a scrumptious homemade dinner, this chicken chilli con carne recipe is a must-try.

Method

Heat half the oil in a large, heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook mince in 2 batches, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up mince, for 8 to 10 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a bowl. Heat remaining oil in pan. Add onion and capsicum. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, cumin and coriander. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until fragrant. Return mince to pan. Stir to coat. Add beans, tomato, oregano, chilli, if using, and 1/2 cup cold water. Cover. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer for 30 minutes. Remove lid. Simmer for 15 minutes or until sauce has thickened. Serve half the chilli con carne with rice, sprinkled with coriander. Cover and refrigerate remaining chilli con carne.

Recipe Notes

You can keep leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days. Store in airtight containers or snap-lock bags. Leftover Chicken chilli con carne can be frozen in airtight containers or snap-lock bags for up to 3 months. Thaw in the fridge overnight before using. This recipe was sourced from taste.com.

Don’t hesitate to try this mouthwatering and flavourful chicken chilli con carne recipe for your next dinner. Your taste buds will thank you for it!

