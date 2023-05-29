Chicken Croquette – Salmon Croquette Recipe : Crispy and Savory: How to Make Chicken Croquettes at Home

Making Homemade Chicken Croquettes: A Recipe for Crispy and Delectable Delights

Introduction

Croquettes are savory snacks that are made with a filling of meat, vegetables, or fish, coated in breadcrumbs, and then deep-fried. They are a popular snack in many parts of the world, including Europe, the Americas, and Asia. In this article, we will be discussing two types of croquettes made with chicken and salmon respectively. These croquettes are easy to make and are perfect for a quick snack or a party appetizer.

Chicken Croquette Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 pound chicken breast meat, cooked and shredded

– 4 tablespoons butter

– 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

– 1 cup milk

– 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

– 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

– 1/2 cup breadcrumbs

– 1 egg, beaten

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk until smooth. Gradually add the milk, whisking constantly until the mixture thickens. Stir in the Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Add the shredded chicken to the mixture and stir until well combined. Remove from heat and let cool. Once the mixture has cooled, shape it into small balls or croquettes. In a small bowl, beat the egg. Dip each croquette in the egg mixture and then coat it in breadcrumbs. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the croquettes until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side. Drain the croquettes on paper towels and serve hot.

Salmon Croquette Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 pound canned salmon, drained and flaked

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 1/2 cup chopped celery

– 1/4 cup chopped parsley

– 1/4 cup mayonnaise

– 1/4 cup breadcrumbs

– 1 egg, beaten

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine the salmon, onion, celery, parsley, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, and black pepper. Mix well. Shape the mixture into small balls or croquettes. In a small bowl, beat the egg. Dip each croquette in the egg mixture and then coat it in breadcrumbs. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the croquettes until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side. Drain the croquettes on paper towels and serve hot.

1. What is a croquette?

A croquette is a small, cylindrical or oval-shaped food item that is typically made by mixing a filling with mashed potatoes or another binder, shaping it into a ball or cylinder, and then coating it in breadcrumbs or another coating before frying.

What is the difference between chicken croquettes and salmon croquettes?

The main difference between chicken and salmon croquettes is the type of filling used. Chicken croquettes are typically made with shredded or ground chicken, while salmon croquettes are made with canned salmon. Can I use fresh salmon instead of canned salmon for the salmon croquette recipe?

Yes, you can use fresh salmon instead of canned salmon for this recipe. However, you will need to cook and shred the salmon before adding it to the filling mixture. Can I make the croquettes ahead of time and reheat them later?

Yes, you can make the croquettes ahead of time and reheat them later. Simply store the cooked croquettes in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer, then reheat them in the oven or on the stovetop before serving. Can I bake the croquettes instead of frying them?

Yes, you can bake the croquettes instead of frying them. To do this, place the croquettes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake them in a preheated oven at 375°F for 15-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown and crispy.