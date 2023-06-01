“chicken curry recipe”: Easy Chicken Curry Recipe | Quick and Simple Chicken Curry | Cooker Chicken Curry

Introduction:

Chicken curry is one of the most popular dishes around the world. It is a simple, flavorful, and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick weeknight meal or a special occasion. In this article, we will be sharing a simple chicken curry recipe that can be made in a cooker. This recipe is perfect for those who are short on time but still want to enjoy a delicious homemade meal.

Ingredients:

To make this simple chicken curry recipe, you will need the following ingredients:

500g boneless chicken

1 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp oil

Water, as required

Coriander leaves, for garnishing

Method:

Follow the below steps to make a simple chicken curry in a cooker:

Step 1: Heat the oil in a cooker and add the chopped onions. Saute the onions until they turn golden brown.

Step 2: Add the chopped tomatoes, green chillies, and ginger-garlic paste to the cooker. Cook for a few minutes until the tomatoes become soft.

Step 3: Add the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder to the cooker. Mix well and cook for a minute.

Step 4: Add the boneless chicken pieces to the cooker and mix well with the masala. Cook for a few minutes until the chicken changes color.

Step 5: Add water to the cooker to cover the chicken completely. Add salt to taste and mix well.

Step 6: Close the lid of the cooker and cook for 3-4 whistles or until the chicken is cooked through.

Step 7: Once the chicken is cooked, turn off the heat and let the pressure release naturally.

Step 8: Open the lid of the cooker and garnish the chicken curry with coriander leaves.

Step 9: Serve the chicken curry hot with rice or bread.

Conclusion:

Chicken curry is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste buds. This simple chicken curry recipe is easy to make and can be made in a cooker, making it perfect for busy weeknights. The combination of spices and flavors in this recipe makes it a delicious meal that will leave you satisfied. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

