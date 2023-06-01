“Chicken curry recipe”: Let’s Make Delicious Chicken Curry and Rice Today! #Vlog #DailyVlog @Shubhafamilyvlogs

Introduction

Chicken curry is one of the most popular dishes in India. It is loved by people of all ages and is a staple in most households. Making chicken curry at home is easy and a great way to enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of making a flavorful chicken curry recipe that is sure to be a hit.

Ingredients

For the chicken curry, you will need the following ingredients:

Chicken (500g)

Onions (2 medium-sized)

Tomatoes (2 medium-sized)

Ginger (1-inch piece)

Garlic (4-5 cloves)

Green chilies (2-3)

Curry leaves (10-12)

Turmeric powder (1/2 tsp)

Red chili powder (1 tsp)

Coriander powder (1 tsp)

Cumin powder (1 tsp)

Garam masala powder (1 tsp)

Salt (to taste)

Oil (3-4 tbsp)

Water (1 cup)

For the rice, you will need:

Basmati rice (1 cup)

Water (2 cups)

Salt (to taste)

Preparation

Wash the chicken pieces and keep them aside. Finely chop the onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and green chilies. Heat oil in a pan and add the chopped onions. Saute until they turn golden brown. Add the chopped ginger, garlic, and green chilies. Saute for a minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and curry leaves. Cook until the tomatoes become soft and mushy. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well. Add the chicken pieces and mix well with the spices. Cook for 5-7 minutes on medium flame. Add a cup of water, cover the pan, and let it cook for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Once the chicken is cooked, add garam masala powder and mix well. Serve hot with rice.

For the rice:

Wash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Boil 2 cups of water in a pan. Add the soaked rice to the boiling water. Add salt to taste. Let the rice cook on low flame for 15-20 minutes until it is fully cooked. Serve hot with chicken curry.

Conclusion

Chicken curry is a simple yet delicious dish that can be made in a matter of minutes. This recipe is easy to follow and the end result is a flavorful and aromatic curry that is sure to impress your family and friends. Don’t forget to pair it with some hot and fluffy rice for the perfect meal. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and enjoy a delicious meal with your loved ones.

News Source : Shubha family vlogs

Source Link :आज बनाये स्वादिस्ट चिकन करी और चावल ll Chicken curry recipe #vlog #dailyvlog @Shubhafamilyvlogs/