“Chicken curry recipe”: Prepare Delicious Chicken Curry and Rice Today – Vlog by Shubhafamilyvlogs

Introduction

Chicken curry is a popular dish in many households. It is a versatile dish that can be made with different spices and ingredients. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for a delicious chicken curry that is sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

Ingredients

To make chicken curry, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

– 2 onions, finely chopped

– 2 tomatoes, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1 tablespoon cumin powder

– 1 tablespoon garam masala powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil

– 1 cup water

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method

1. Heat oil in a large pan or kadhai over medium heat.

2. Add onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute.

4. Add tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and cook for a minute.

6. Add chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until the chicken turns white.

7. Add water and salt to taste. Mix well and bring to a boil.

8. Lower the heat and let the curry simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the gravy thickens.

9. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips

– You can use boneless chicken if you prefer.

– You can add vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas to the curry for added flavor and nutrition.

– You can adjust the spice level according to your taste preferences.

– If the curry is too thick, you can add more water or coconut milk to thin it out.

Conclusion

Chicken curry is a delicious and healthy dish that can be enjoyed with rice, naan, or any other bread of your choice. This recipe is easy to follow and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. Give it a try and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills!

