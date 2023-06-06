“chicken curry recipe”: Try this delicious recipe for Chicken Gravy Curry with Ragi Mudde!

Chicken Gravy Curry with Ragi Mudda: A Perfect Combination

Chicken gravy curry is a popular dish in many Indian households. It is a creamy, rich, and flavorful dish that goes well with a variety of sides such as rice, chapati, and bread. However, if you are looking for a healthier alternative to rice, then you should try pairing it with ragi mudda. Ragi mudda is a traditional South Indian dish made from finger millet flour and water. It is gluten-free, high in fiber, and rich in nutrients. In this article, we will provide you with a recipe for chicken gravy curry with ragi mudda.

Ingredients

500g boneless chicken

2 onions, finely chopped

3 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 cup coconut milk

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

For Ragi Mudda:

1 cup ragi flour

2 cups water

Salt to taste

Instructions

Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions. Sauté until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well. Add boneless chicken pieces and salt. Mix well and cook for 10 minutes. Add coconut milk and cook for another 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. For Ragi Mudda: Boil water in a saucepan. Add salt and ragi flour. Mix well to remove lumps. Cover and cook for 10 minutes on low flame. Remove from heat and make small balls of the mixture. Serve hot with chicken gravy curry.

Health Benefits of Ragi Mudda

Ragi mudda is a nutritious food that is a great substitute for rice. It is high in fiber, which helps in digestion and prevents constipation. It is also rich in calcium, iron, and other essential nutrients. Calcium is important for strong bones and teeth, while iron helps in the formation of red blood cells. Ragi mudda is gluten-free, making it a suitable food for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. It also has a low glycemic index, which means it does not cause a rapid increase in blood sugar levels.

Conclusion

Chicken gravy curry with ragi mudda is a perfect combination of taste and health. It is a delicious and nutritious dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. The recipe is easy to follow and can be prepared in a short time. So, the next time you are looking for a healthier alternative to rice, try pairing your chicken gravy curry with ragi mudda.

