Chicken dahi wala curry recipe: “Recipe for Chicken Dahi Curry with Rice” | “Enjoying Chicken Dahi Curry and Rice” | “Eating Chicken Curry and Rice Mukbang”

Introduction

Chicken dahi wala curry is a delicious Indian recipe that combines the richness of chicken with the creaminess of yogurt. This recipe is perfect for those who love to experiment with their taste buds and try out new flavors. The dish is usually served with rice and makes for a satisfying meal. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for chicken dahi wala curry and how it is eaten with rice. We will also include a chicken curry rice mukbang video for your viewing pleasure.

Ingredients

To make chicken dahi wala curry, you will need the following ingredients:

– 500 grams of boneless chicken

– 1 cup of yogurt

– 2 onions

– 2 tomatoes

– 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon of coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon of red chili powder

– Salt to taste

– Coriander leaves for garnishing

– Oil for cooking

Instructions

1. Start by marinating the chicken. In a bowl, add the yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.

2. Add the chicken to the bowl and mix well. Make sure that the chicken is coated well with the marinade.

3. Cover the bowl with a lid and let the chicken marinate for at least 30 minutes.

4. While the chicken is marinating, chop the onions and tomatoes.

5. Heat oil in a pan and add the chopped onions. Cook until the onions turn translucent.

6. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft.

7. Add the marinated chicken to the pan and mix well.

8. Cover the pan with a lid and let the chicken cook for 15-20 minutes on medium heat.

9. Check the chicken occasionally and stir it to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

10. Once the chicken is cooked, garnish it with coriander leaves.

How to eat chicken dahi wala curry with rice

Chicken dahi wala curry is best enjoyed with rice. To eat it with rice, follow these steps:

1. Cook rice as per your preference. You can either cook it in a rice cooker or on the stove.

2. Once the rice is cooked, serve it in a bowl.

3. Add the chicken dahi wala curry on top of the rice.

4. Mix the curry and rice well.

5. Enjoy your delicious meal.

Chicken curry rice mukbang

For those who are not familiar with mukbang, it is a trend that originated in South Korea where people eat large quantities of food while being filmed. In this chicken curry rice mukbang video, you will see a person eating chicken dahi wala curry with rice. The video is shot from a first-person perspective, and you can hear the sounds of the person eating. The video is perfect for those who want to experience the sensation of eating chicken curry rice without actually cooking it themselves.

Conclusion

Chicken dahi wala curry is a delicious Indian recipe that combines the flavors of chicken and yogurt. It is a perfect meal for those who want to try something new and experiment with their taste buds. The dish is usually served with rice, and the combination of the two makes for a satisfying meal. In this article, we discussed the recipe for chicken dahi wala curry, how to eat it with rice, and included a chicken curry rice mukbang video for your viewing pleasure. So, the next time you want to try something new, give this recipe a try.

