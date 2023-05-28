“Chicken Fajita Kebabs Recipe”: A Delectable Recipe for Chicken Fajita Kebabs

This Tantalizing Chicken Fajita Kebabs Recipe is Bursting with Bold Flavors
Are you looking for a quick and delicious meal for your family? Look no further than this tantalizing chicken fajita kebabs recipe. With bold flavors and easy preparation, this meal will be a hit with everyone at the dinner table.
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 yellow onion, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 skewers
Instructions
- Soak the skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling.
- In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper.
- Thread the chicken, bell peppers, and onion onto the skewers, alternating between the ingredients.
- Brush the skewers with olive oil and sprinkle the spice mixture over them.
- Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the skewers for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.
- Serve the chicken fajita kebabs immediately, garnished with chopped cilantro and lime wedges if desired.
Tips for Success
- If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the kebabs in the oven. Preheat the oven to 375°F and place the skewers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.
- Make sure to soak the skewers in water before grilling to prevent them from burning.
- If you want to make this recipe even easier, you can use pre-cut chicken fajita strips instead of cutting your own chicken breasts.
- Feel free to customize this recipe to your liking by adding additional vegetables or adjusting the spice level.
Conclusion
With just a few simple ingredients and 30 minutes or less, you can create a delicious and flavorful meal that your whole family will love. These chicken fajita kebabs are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a summer barbecue with friends. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the bold flavors of the Southwest in every bite.
