“Chicken Fajita Kebabs Recipe”: A Delectable Recipe for Chicken Fajita Kebabs

This Tantalizing Chicken Fajita Kebabs Recipe is Bursting with Bold Flavors

Are you looking for a quick and delicious meal for your family? Look no further than this tantalizing chicken fajita kebabs recipe. With bold flavors and easy preparation, this meal will be a hit with everyone at the dinner table.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 yellow onion, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 skewers

Instructions

Soak the skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before grilling. In a small bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Thread the chicken, bell peppers, and onion onto the skewers, alternating between the ingredients. Brush the skewers with olive oil and sprinkle the spice mixture over them. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Grill the skewers for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Serve the chicken fajita kebabs immediately, garnished with chopped cilantro and lime wedges if desired.

Tips for Success

If you don’t have a grill, you can also cook the kebabs in the oven. Preheat the oven to 375°F and place the skewers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Make sure to soak the skewers in water before grilling to prevent them from burning.

If you want to make this recipe even easier, you can use pre-cut chicken fajita strips instead of cutting your own chicken breasts.

Feel free to customize this recipe to your liking by adding additional vegetables or adjusting the spice level.

Conclusion

With just a few simple ingredients and 30 minutes or less, you can create a delicious and flavorful meal that your whole family will love. These chicken fajita kebabs are perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a summer barbecue with friends. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the bold flavors of the Southwest in every bite.

