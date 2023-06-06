“Chicken Feta Pasta Bake Recipe”: Italian Chicken Feta Pasta Bake Recipe

Pasta Bake Recipe | Italian Chicken Feta Pasta
Ingredients
- 1 pound penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink, about 6-8 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside.
- Add onion and garlic to the skillet and cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add cooked chicken and cooked pasta to the skillet and stir to combine.
- Transfer mixture to a 9×13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle feta cheese and Parmesan cheese on top.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Additional Tips
- This recipe can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to bake.
- You can substitute other types of pasta, such as rigatoni or fusilli, for the penne.
- If you want to make this recipe vegetarian, you can omit the chicken and use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
- You can also add other vegetables to this recipe, such as bell peppers or zucchini.
Conclusion
This Italian Chicken Feta Pasta Bake is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a potluck gathering. The combination of chicken, feta cheese, and tomato sauce creates a flavorful and satisfying meal that everyone will enjoy. You can also customize this recipe to your liking by adding other ingredients or substitutions. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!
- Pasta Bake Recipe
- Italian Chicken Feta Pasta
- Chicken Feta Pasta Bake
- Italian Pasta Bake
- Baked Pasta with Chicken and Feta.
News Source : Giant Eagle
Source Link :Pasta Bake Recipe | Italian Chicken Feta Pasta/