“Chicken Feta Pasta Bake Recipe”: Italian Chicken Feta Pasta Bake Recipe

Pasta Bake Recipe | Italian Chicken Feta Pasta

Ingredients

1 pound penne pasta

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 ounces crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink, about 6-8 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Add onion and garlic to the skillet and cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, basil, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Add cooked chicken and cooked pasta to the skillet and stir to combine. Transfer mixture to a 9×13 inch baking dish. Sprinkle feta cheese and Parmesan cheese on top. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Additional Tips

This recipe can be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to bake.

You can substitute other types of pasta, such as rigatoni or fusilli, for the penne.

If you want to make this recipe vegetarian, you can omit the chicken and use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

You can also add other vegetables to this recipe, such as bell peppers or zucchini.

Conclusion

This Italian Chicken Feta Pasta Bake is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a weeknight dinner or a potluck gathering. The combination of chicken, feta cheese, and tomato sauce creates a flavorful and satisfying meal that everyone will enjoy. You can also customize this recipe to your liking by adding other ingredients or substitutions. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills!

