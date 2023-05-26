“Chicken Kharai recipe”: Kharai Chicken: A Delicious Recipe for Foodies #foodie #recipe #cooking #chicken

Chicken Kharai: A Delicious and Flavorful Pakistani Dish

Introduction:

Are you looking for a delicious and flavorful dish to add to your dinner menu? Look no further than Chicken Kharai! This Pakistani dish is made with tender chicken pieces cooked in a rich and spicy sauce and served with naan or rice. In this article, we will explore the ingredients and steps to make Chicken Kharai at home.

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken, cut into pieces

1 cup yogurt

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

Steps:

Marinate the chicken: In a large bowl, mix together the yogurt, ginger garlic paste, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Add the chicken pieces and mix well to coat them evenly with the marinade. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Cook the chicken: Heat oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the marinated chicken pieces and cook for 8-10 minutes or until they are lightly browned on both sides. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Prepare the sauce: In the same pan, add more oil if needed and then add the chopped onions. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until they are soft and translucent. Add the chopped tomatoes and green chilies and cook for another 2-3 minutes or until the tomatoes are soft and mushy. Add the chicken and simmer: Add the cooked chicken pieces back to the pan with the sauce and stir well to combine. Reduce the heat to low and let the chicken simmer in the sauce for 10-15 minutes or until the sauce has thickened and the chicken is cooked through. Garnish and serve: Turn off the heat and garnish the Chicken Kharai with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with naan or rice.

Conclusion:

Chicken Kharai is a delicious and flavorful dish that is sure to impress your family and friends. With its rich and spicy sauce and tender chicken pieces, it is a perfect meal for any occasion. Follow the simple steps outlined in this article to make Chicken Kharai at home and enjoy the authentic flavors of Pakistan.

