“Chicken Lollipops Recipe”: Delicious and Easy Chicken Donut and Chicken Lollipops Recipe

Chicken Donut and Chicken Lollipops Recipe
Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that is both delicious and unique? Look no further than Chicken Donuts and Chicken Lollipops. These two recipes are a perfect twist on traditional chicken dishes and are sure to impress your family and friends. Here’s how to make them.
Ingredients for Chicken Donuts:
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1/4 cup flour
- Oil for frying
Ingredients for Chicken Lollipops:
- 10 chicken wings
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Instructions for Chicken Donuts:
Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together ground chicken, breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, chopped parsley, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper.
Step 2: In a separate bowl, beat the egg and mix in the milk.
Step 3: Using your hands, shape the chicken mixture into small donut shapes.
Step 4: Dip each chicken donut into the flour, then into the egg mixture, and then into the flour again.
Step 5: In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Fry the chicken donuts until they are golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes on each side.
Step 6: Drain the chicken donuts on a paper towel-lined plate.
Instructions for Chicken Lollipops:
Step 1: Cut the chicken wings into lollipop shapes by cutting the meat away from the bone and pushing the meat down to create a lollipop shape.
Step 2: In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, honey, olive oil, minced garlic, paprika, salt, and black pepper.
Step 3: Brush the chicken lollipops with the sauce mixture.
Step 4: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
Step 5: Grill the chicken lollipops for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked through and crispy.
Step 6: Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.
Conclusion:
Chicken Donuts and Chicken Lollipops are two unique and delicious recipes that are sure to impress your guests. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy appetizer or a fun twist on traditional chicken dishes, these recipes are a must-try. So, why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious they can be?
