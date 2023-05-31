“Chicken Lollipops Recipe”: Delicious and Easy Chicken Donut and Chicken Lollipops Recipe

Posted on May 31, 2023

Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that is both delicious and unique? Look no further than Chicken Donuts and Chicken Lollipops. These two recipes are a perfect twist on traditional chicken dishes and are sure to impress your family and friends. Here’s how to make them.

Ingredients for Chicken Donuts:

  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • Oil for frying

Ingredients for Chicken Lollipops:

  • 10 chicken wings
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions for Chicken Donuts:

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together ground chicken, breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan cheese, chopped parsley, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper.

Step 2: In a separate bowl, beat the egg and mix in the milk.

Step 3: Using your hands, shape the chicken mixture into small donut shapes.

Step 4: Dip each chicken donut into the flour, then into the egg mixture, and then into the flour again.

Step 5: In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Fry the chicken donuts until they are golden brown and cooked through, about 3 minutes on each side.

Step 6: Drain the chicken donuts on a paper towel-lined plate.

Instructions for Chicken Lollipops:

Step 1: Cut the chicken wings into lollipop shapes by cutting the meat away from the bone and pushing the meat down to create a lollipop shape.

Step 2: In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, honey, olive oil, minced garlic, paprika, salt, and black pepper.

Step 3: Brush the chicken lollipops with the sauce mixture.

Step 4: Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

Step 5: Grill the chicken lollipops for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked through and crispy.

Step 6: Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Conclusion:

Chicken Donuts and Chicken Lollipops are two unique and delicious recipes that are sure to impress your guests. Whether you’re looking for a quick and easy appetizer or a fun twist on traditional chicken dishes, these recipes are a must-try. So, why not give them a try and see for yourself how delicious they can be?

