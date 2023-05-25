“Chicken Macaroni Recipe”: GullFoodSecrets’ Recipe: Vegetable-Free Chicken Macaroni

Chicken Macaroni Recipe

Introduction

Macaroni is a very popular dish that is enjoyed by many people all over the world. It is a type of pasta that is often cooked with cheese and other ingredients to make a delicious and nutritious meal. Chicken macaroni is one of the most popular variations of this dish, and it is loved by people of all ages.

In this article, we will share a delicious and easy-to-make chicken macaroni recipe that you can try at home. This recipe does not require any vegetables, making it a perfect option for those who want to enjoy a simple and flavorful meal.

Ingredients

To make chicken macaroni without vegetables, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pound macaroni

1 pound boneless chicken breast

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make chicken macaroni:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the macaroni and cook according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside. While the macaroni is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 8-10 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Add the onion and garlic to the same skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until softened. Add the paprika, black pepper, and salt and cook for another minute. Pour the chicken broth into the skillet and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the liquid has reduced by half. Add the heavy cream to the skillet and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened slightly. Add the Parmesan cheese to the skillet and stir until melted and combined. Add the cooked macaroni and chicken to the skillet and toss to coat in the sauce. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until heated through. Serve hot and enjoy!

Conclusion

Chicken macaroni is a simple and delicious dish that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you are cooking for your family or hosting a dinner party, this recipe is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. With just a few simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, you can make a flavorful and satisfying meal that everyone will love. So why not give this chicken macaroni recipe a try today?

