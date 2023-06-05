“Chicken Malai Handi Recipe”: Restaurant Style Chicken Malai Handi Recipe by Ijaz Ansari

Introduction

Chicken Malai Handi is one of the most popular dishes in Pakistan. It is a creamy and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is typically made with boneless chicken, cream, and a variety of spices. It is also known as Restaurant Style Chicken Recipe because of its unique and delicious taste.

Ingredients

To make Chicken Malai Handi, you will need the following ingredients:

Boneless chicken – 1 kg Cream – 1 cup Yogurt – 1 cup Green chilies – 4-5 Ginger garlic paste – 2 tbsp Salt – 1 tsp Red chili powder – 1 tsp Turmeric powder – 1 tsp Cumin powder – 1 tsp Coriander powder – 1 tsp Garam masala powder – 1 tsp Oil – 1/2 cup Onion – 1 medium-sized Coriander leaves – 1/2 cup

Method

Follow these simple steps to make Chicken Malai Handi:

In a large bowl, mix the boneless chicken with yogurt, ginger garlic paste, salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well and marinate for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and add sliced onions. Fry until they turn golden brown. Add marinated chicken to the pan and fry for 5-7 minutes. Add cream and green chilies to the pan and mix well. Cover the pan and let the chicken cook for 10-15 minutes on low heat. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips

Here are some tips that can help you make the perfect Chicken Malai Handi:

Use boneless chicken for this recipe as it cooks faster and is more tender. Marinate the chicken for at least 30 minutes to allow the spices to penetrate the meat. Use fresh cream for a richer taste. Adjust the amount of green chilies according to your taste. Cover the pan while cooking to prevent the cream from curdling. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added flavor and aroma.

Conclusion

Chicken Malai Handi is a delicious and creamy dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be served with naan or rice. This recipe is a Restaurant Style Chicken Recipe that is sure to impress your guests. Try this recipe today and enjoy the rich and flavorful taste of Chicken Malai Handi!

