Chicken Noodle Soup : The Ultimate Guide to Making the Perfect Chicken Noodle Soup

The Ultimate Guide to Making Perfect Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a classic comfort food that is perfect for cold winter days or when you’re feeling under the weather. It’s a simple dish that’s easy to make and can be customized to your preferences. In this ultimate guide, we’ll walk you through every step of making the perfect chicken noodle soup.

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

3 celery stalks, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp dried thyme

8 cups chicken broth

2 cups egg noodles

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Prepare the Ingredients.

Before you start cooking, it’s important to have all your ingredients ready. Chop the onion, carrots, and celery into small pieces and mince the garlic cloves.

Cook the Chicken.

In a large pot, place the whole chicken and cover it with water. Bring the pot to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Let the chicken simmer for about 1 hour or until it’s cooked through.

Strain the Broth.

Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pot and set it aside to cool. Strain the broth through a fine-mesh strainer and discard any solids.

Sauté the Vegetables.

In the same pot, add the chopped onion, carrots, celery, and minced garlic. Sauté the vegetables over medium heat until they’re tender, about 5-7 minutes.

Add Herbs and Broth.

Add the bay leaves and dried thyme to the pot and stir to combine. Pour the chicken broth back into the pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and let the soup cook for about 20 minutes.

Shred the Chicken.

While the soup is simmering, remove the skin from the chicken and shred the meat.

Add the Chicken.

After 20 minutes, add the shredded chicken to the soup and let it cook for an additional 10 minutes.

Cook the Noodles.

In a separate pot, cook the egg noodles according to the package instructions.

Add the Noodles.

Once the noodles are cooked, drain them and add them to the soup.

Season the Soup.

Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve and Enjoy!

Serve the soup hot and enjoy the comfort food goodness!

Tips:

Use Store-Bought Chicken Broth.

If you want to save time, you can use store-bought chicken broth instead of making your own.

Roast the Chicken.

To add more flavor to the soup, you can roast the chicken before adding it to the pot.

Thicken the Soup.

If you prefer a thicker soup, you can add a few tablespoons of flour to the sautéed vegetables before adding the broth.

Customize the Soup.

You can customize the soup by adding other vegetables, such as mushrooms or peas.

Conclusion:

Chicken noodle soup is a classic dish that’s perfect for any occasion. With this ultimate guide, you’ll be able to make the perfect soup every time. Whether you’re feeling under the weather or just need a warm and comforting meal, chicken noodle soup is sure to hit the spot. Happy cooking!