“Chicken Pakoda recipe”: Recipe for Chicken Pakoda: A Delicious Chicken Snack and Fry Dish

Introduction

Chicken pakoda is a popular dish that is loved by many. It is a perfect snack to enjoy with a cup of hot tea or coffee. Chicken pakoda is a deep-fried snack made with chicken and spices. It is crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. In this article, we will guide you on how to make chicken pakoda at home.

Ingredients

To make chicken pakoda, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams of boneless chicken

1 cup of gram flour (besan)

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon of garam masala powder

1 teaspoon of garlic paste

1 teaspoon of ginger paste

Salt to taste

1/2 cup of water

Oil for deep frying

Method

Follow the below-mentioned steps to make chicken pakoda:

Cut the chicken into small pieces. In a bowl, add the chicken pieces, red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, garlic paste, ginger paste, and salt. Mix well and marinate for 30 minutes. In another bowl, add gram flour and water. Mix well to make a smooth batter. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Dip the marinated chicken pieces in the gram flour batter and coat well. Gently drop the chicken pieces in the hot oil and fry until golden brown. Remove the chicken pakoda from the oil and place them on a tissue paper to remove excess oil. Serve hot with ketchup or mint chutney.

Health Benefits

Chicken pakoda is a deep-fried snack, so it is not the healthiest option. However, chicken is a good source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body. Moreover, the spices used in the recipe have anti-inflammatory properties and can help in boosting the immune system.

Conclusion

Chicken pakoda is a delicious snack that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. It is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. You can experiment with the spices and adjust the level of heat according to your preference. Try this recipe at home and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills.

