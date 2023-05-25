“Chicken Panini Recipe”: A Guide to Making a Delicious Chicken Panini Sandwich with Homemade Panini Bread Recipe

Introduction:
Paninis are a popular Italian sandwich that has become a staple in many cafes and restaurants around the world. They are known for their crispy texture and delicious taste, making them a perfect meal for any time of the day. In this article, we will be discussing how to make a chicken panini sandwich with homemade panini bread recipe.
Ingredients:
For the Panini Bread:
– 2 cups all-purpose flour
– 2 teaspoons active dry yeast
– 1 teaspoon salt
– 1 teaspoon sugar
– 1/2 cup warm water
– 1 tablespoon olive oil
For the Chicken Filling:
– 2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
– 1/2 cup mayonnaise
– 1/2 cup chopped celery
– 1/4 cup chopped red onion
– 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
– Salt and pepper to taste
– 4 slices provolone cheese
– 4 slices tomato
– 4 leaves lettuce
Instructions:
- Making the Panini Bread:
– In a large bowl, mix together the flour, yeast, salt, and sugar.
– Add the warm water and olive oil and stir until a dough forms.
– Knead the dough on a floured surface for 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.
– Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover it with a damp cloth. Let it rise for about an hour until it doubles in size.
– Preheat a panini press or grill to medium-high heat.
– Divide the dough into 4 equal parts and roll them into flat circles.
– Place the dough circles on the panini press or grill and cook for about 3-5 minutes until they become crispy and golden brown.
- Making the Chicken Filling:
– In a bowl, mix together the shredded chicken, mayonnaise, celery, red onion, parsley, salt, and pepper.
– Spread the chicken mixture evenly on each of the panini bread circles.
– Top the chicken mixture with a slice of provolone cheese, a slice of tomato, and a leaf of lettuce.
– Fold the panini bread over and press it down gently.
– Place the panini sandwiches back on the panini press or grill and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted and the bread is crispy.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, a chicken panini sandwich is a delicious and easy meal that can be made at home with just a few ingredients. By making your own panini bread, you can customize the sandwich to your liking and create a crispy texture that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Give this recipe a try and you’ll be sure to impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.
