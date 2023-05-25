“Chicken Panini Recipe”: A Guide to Making a Delicious Chicken Panini Sandwich with Homemade Panini Bread Recipe

Introduction:

Paninis are a popular Italian sandwich that has become a staple in many cafes and restaurants around the world. They are known for their crispy texture and delicious taste, making them a perfect meal for any time of the day. In this article, we will be discussing how to make a chicken panini sandwich with homemade panini bread recipe.

Ingredients:

For the Panini Bread:

– 2 cups all-purpose flour

– 2 teaspoons active dry yeast

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– 1/2 cup warm water

– 1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Chicken Filling:

– 2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

– 1/2 cup mayonnaise

– 1/2 cup chopped celery

– 1/4 cup chopped red onion

– 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 4 slices provolone cheese

– 4 slices tomato

– 4 leaves lettuce

Instructions:

Making the Panini Bread:

– In a large bowl, mix together the flour, yeast, salt, and sugar.

– Add the warm water and olive oil and stir until a dough forms.

– Knead the dough on a floured surface for 5-10 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

– Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover it with a damp cloth. Let it rise for about an hour until it doubles in size.

– Preheat a panini press or grill to medium-high heat.

– Divide the dough into 4 equal parts and roll them into flat circles.

– Place the dough circles on the panini press or grill and cook for about 3-5 minutes until they become crispy and golden brown.

Making the Chicken Filling:

– In a bowl, mix together the shredded chicken, mayonnaise, celery, red onion, parsley, salt, and pepper.

– Spread the chicken mixture evenly on each of the panini bread circles.

– Top the chicken mixture with a slice of provolone cheese, a slice of tomato, and a leaf of lettuce.

– Fold the panini bread over and press it down gently.

– Place the panini sandwiches back on the panini press or grill and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted and the bread is crispy.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, a chicken panini sandwich is a delicious and easy meal that can be made at home with just a few ingredients. By making your own panini bread, you can customize the sandwich to your liking and create a crispy texture that is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Give this recipe a try and you’ll be sure to impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

