“Chicken Panja Recipe”: How to Make Chicken Panja: A Recipe from Areeba’s Kitchen | آریبا کیچن سے چکن پنجے بنانے کا طریقہ

Chicken Panja Recipe By Areeba’s Kitchen | چکن پنجے بنانے کا طریقہ

If you’re looking for a delicious and spicy chicken dish, then look no further than Chicken Panja. This dish is a favorite among many households in Pakistan due to its unique flavor and tender texture. In this article, we will be sharing Areeba’s Kitchen recipe for Chicken Panja, which is sure to become a staple in your dinner menu.

Ingredients

1 kg Chicken Legs (with skin)

1/2 cup Yogurt

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp Ginger paste

1 tsp Garlic paste

1 tsp Red Chili Powder

1 tsp Coriander Powder

1 tsp Cumin Powder

1 tsp Garam Masala Powder

3-4 Green Chilies, slit lengthwise

1/4 cup Oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Wash chicken legs thoroughly and pat them dry. In a mixing bowl, combine the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and garam masala powder. Mix well to form a smooth marinade. Add the chicken legs to the marinade and coat well. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add the marinated chicken legs to the skillet and cook for 5-7 minutes on each side, or until browned. Add the chopped tomatoes and green chilies to the skillet and stir well. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and let the chicken cook for another 10-15 minutes. Check the chicken for doneness. If it is cooked through, turn off the heat and let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Transfer the Chicken Panja to a serving dish and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips

Make sure to use chicken legs with the skin on, as this adds flavor and helps keep the chicken moist during cooking.

If you prefer a spicier dish, you can increase the amount of red chili powder or add some black pepper.

You can also add some lemon juice to the marinade for a tangy flavor.

If you don’t have a skillet, you can also use a non-stick pan or a Dutch oven.

Leftover Chicken Panja can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Conclusion

Chicken Panja is a delicious and spicy dish that is perfect for any occasion. With the right combination of spices and a little bit of patience, you can create a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your own home. So, next time you’re in the mood for something spicy and satisfying, give Areeba’s Kitchen Chicken Panja recipe a try and enjoy the flavors of Pakistan.

