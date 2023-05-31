chicken paprikash recipe: Simple Chicken Paprikash Recipe | The Recipe Critic

Indulge in the Rich and Creamy Chicken Paprikash

If you are looking for a delicious and comforting dish that is easy to make, look no further than Chicken Paprikash. This classic Hungarian dish combines tender chicken with a flavorful blend of smoked paprika, onions, garlic, and tomatoes, and is served over noodles or dumplings. It is a dish that has become popular across the world, thanks to its amazing taste and quick preparation time.

The Recipe

The recipe for Chicken Paprikash is quite simple and requires some basic ingredients that you most likely already have in your pantry. Here is what you will need:

Vegetable Oil

Yellow Onion

Garlic

Roma Tomatoes

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Smoked Paprika

Salt

Black Pepper

Chicken Broth

All-Purpose Flour

Sour Cream

Heavy Whipping Cream

For exact measurements, check out the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

How to Make Chicken Paprikash

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make this delicious dish:

Sauté Onions: Heat your vegetable oil over medium-high heat in a large pan. Sauté your onion until they soften and begin to color. Cook Chicken: Add in your garlic and tomatoes and sauté for another 2-3 minutes. Add in the chicken and paprika, salt, and pepper, and cook for about 5-8 minutes or until all the chicken is nearly cooked through. Boil: Add in your chicken broth and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 4-5 minutes. Simmer and Serve: Whisk in your flour, and be sure no clumps form. Continue simmering until the liquid has begun to thicken. Add in your sour cream and heavy whipping cream. Continue to simmer and stir periodically for about 10 minutes. Serve over noodles or dumplings, and enjoy!

Substitutions

If you don’t have all the ingredients on hand, don’t worry! You can make some substitutions:

Oil: You can substitute it with other cooking oils like canola, sunflower, or olive oil.

Boneless skinless chicken breasts: You can substitute them with boneless chicken thighs or even chicken tenderloins if you like darker meat or have them on hand.

Smoked paprika: If you don’t have smoked paprika, you can use regular paprika or a combination of regular paprika and a small amount of liquid smoke for a hint of smoky flavor.

Heavy whipping cream: You can use whole milk or half-and-half to add creaminess to the sauce instead of heavy whipping cream. However, this will change the sauce’s consistency to be a bit thinner.

All-purpose flour: If you need a gluten-free option, you can use cornstarch as a thickening agent instead.

How to Store Leftovers

This chicken paprikash makes fantastic leftovers and tastes just as good the next day! You can even store this and freeze it for later, making it a quick and easy meal option.

In the Refrigerator: Let the chicken cool to room temperature. Then, store the leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge. They will last about 3-4 days.

In the Freezer: Store your cooked chicken in an airtight container and label it with the date. It can be stored in your freezer for about 2 to 3 months. Use containers or bags that seal tightly so your chicken doesn’t get freezer burn.

How to Reheat Leftover Chicken Paprikash: Thaw the frozen leftovers in the refrigerator overnight and then reheat them in a pot on the stovetop or microwave until heated. Your chicken is safe to eat when it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Make it a Meal!

If you are wondering what to serve with this chicken paprikash, I’ve got you covered! I’ve gathered up 4 more recipes that can be served with this recipe as sides that will complement it well. It’s so delicious, you won’t want to miss it!

Give this Chicken Paprikash recipe a try and let us know what you think! It’s perfect for a quick weeknight dinner or a cozy weekend meal.

