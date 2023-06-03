chicken recipe: “Chicken Hazoor e Wala: The Ultimate Recipe on Zaiqay Ghar Ghar Kay Season 2”

Chicken’s Best Recipe Ever

If you’re looking for a mouth-watering chicken recipe that’s easy to make and tastes delicious, look no further than Chicken Hazoor e Wala! This recipe is one of the best chicken recipes you’ll ever taste, and it’s sure to become a family favorite.

Ingredients

To make Chicken Hazoor e Wala, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 kg chicken

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

1 tablespoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

Clean and cut the chicken into medium-sized pieces. In a bowl, mix together the yogurt, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt. Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and mix well. Let the chicken marinate for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and fry the chicken pieces till they are golden brown and cooked through. Serve hot with rice or naan.

Tips

Make sure you use fresh and good quality chicken for this recipe.

You can adjust the spice level according to your taste.

If you don’t have yogurt, you can use sour cream or buttermilk instead.

You can also grill the chicken instead of frying it for a healthier option.

Conclusion

Chicken Hazoor e Wala is an easy and delicious chicken recipe that’s perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re cooking for your family or hosting a dinner party, this recipe is sure to impress. With its bold spices and tender chicken, it’s no wonder why this recipe is one of the best chicken recipes ever. Try it out for yourself and see why everyone loves it!

