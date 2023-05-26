chicken roll snack recipe: How to Make Chicken Roll Snack with Bread for a Mouthwatering Treat

Mixed Chicken With Bread & Make This Mouthwatering Roll Snacks Recipe | Chicken Roll Snack Recipe

Introduction

Are you looking for a delicious and easy snack recipe that will satisfy your cravings? Then this mixed chicken with bread roll snack recipe is perfect for you! It is a quick and easy recipe that can be made in just a few minutes and is sure to impress your friends and family.

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breast, boneless and skinless

6 slices of bread, crusts removed

1 cup of chopped onion

1 cup of chopped bell pepper

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1/4 cup of oil

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Season the chicken with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside. Add the chopped onion and bell pepper to the same skillet and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the cooked chicken back to the skillet and stir to combine with the onion and bell pepper mixture. Remove the crusts from the bread slices and flatten them with a rolling pin. Place a spoonful of the chicken mixture on each bread slice and roll up tightly. Place the rolls on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until the bread is crisp and golden brown. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips

You can use any type of bread for this recipe, but it is best to use a bread that is not too thick or too thin.

If you don’t have a rolling pin, you can use a large spoon or your hands to flatten the bread slices.

You can add other ingredients to the chicken mixture, such as cheese, herbs, or spices, to customize the flavor to your liking.

You can also make this recipe ahead of time and store the rolls in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to bake.

Conclusion

This mixed chicken with bread roll snack recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that is perfect for any occasion. It is a great way to use up leftover chicken and can be customized with your favorite ingredients to make it even more delicious. Whether you serve it as an appetizer or a main dish, this recipe is sure to impress and satisfy your cravings. So give it a try and enjoy!

