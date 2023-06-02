“Chicken Salad Recipe”: Classic Chicken Salad Recipe with a Homestyle Touch

Simple Down Home Classic Chicken Salad Recipe

Chicken salad is a classic dish that has been a favorite for many years. It is a versatile recipe that can be served as a main dish or as a side dish. The best part is that it is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. This simple down home classic chicken salad recipe is perfect for any occasion and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded or diced

1/2 cup celery, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup sweet pickle relish

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked chicken, celery, red onion, and sweet pickle relish. In a separate small mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and Dijon mustard until well combined. Pour the mayonnaise mixture over the chicken mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving. When ready to serve, give it a stir and taste again for seasoning. Enjoy!

Variations

This simple down home classic chicken salad recipe is a great base recipe that can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations you can try:

Use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise for a healthier version.

Add chopped apples or grapes for a fruity twist.

Use different types of relish, such as spicy or dill.

Replace the chicken with turkey or canned tuna for a different protein source.

Add chopped nuts, such as almonds or pecans, for some crunch.

Serving Suggestions

There are many ways to serve this simple down home classic chicken salad recipe:

Serve on top of a bed of greens for a healthy and filling meal.

Make sandwiches with your favorite bread or rolls.

Use as a dip for crackers or veggies.

Top a baked potato with a scoop of chicken salad for a hearty meal.

Conclusion

This simple down home classic chicken salad recipe is a go-to recipe that everyone should have in their recipe box. It is easy to make, delicious, and versatile. You can customize it to your liking and serve it in many different ways. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch or a dish to bring to a party, this chicken salad recipe is sure to please.

