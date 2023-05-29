Chicken Schnitzel Recipe.: A Chicken Schnitzel Recipe I Love!

My Favorite Chicken Schnitzel Recipe

If you’re looking for a classic dish that’s guaranteed to please, then you can’t go wrong with chicken schnitzel. This breaded and fried chicken is a staple in many households, and for good reason. It’s simple to make, delicious, and customizable to your taste preferences. Here’s my favorite chicken schnitzel recipe that I’ve been making for years.

Ingredients

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3 eggs

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 200°F. This will be used to keep the chicken schnitzel warm while you cook the rest of the batch. Place the chicken breasts between two pieces of plastic wrap or wax paper and pound them until they are about 1/4 inch thick. You can use a meat mallet or a rolling pin to do this. In a shallow dish, whisk together the flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. In a separate shallow dish, whisk together the eggs and Dijon mustard. In a third shallow dish, combine the panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan cheese. Working with one chicken breast at a time, dredge it in the flour mixture, shaking off any excess. Dip it into the egg mixture, letting any excess drip off. Then coat it in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing the breadcrumbs onto the chicken to help them stick. Repeat with the remaining chicken breasts. In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add two of the chicken breasts and cook for 3-4 minutes per side, until golden brown and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a wire rack set over a baking sheet and place it in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining chicken breasts. Serve the chicken schnitzel with lemon wedges on the side.

Variations

One of the great things about chicken schnitzel is that you can customize it to your liking. Here are a few variations to try:

Swap out the Parmesan cheese for another variety, such as Asiago or Romano.

Add some herbs to the breadcrumb mixture, such as dried oregano or thyme.

Use different spices in the flour mixture, such as cumin or smoked paprika.

Try using different meats, such as pork or veal, instead of chicken.

In Conclusion

Chicken schnitzel is a classic dish that’s easy to make and always a crowd-pleaser. This recipe is my favorite because it has the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Plus, it’s customizable to your taste preferences, so you can make it your own. Give it a try and see why it’s one of my go-to meals!

