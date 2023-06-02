“chicken skewers recipe”: Simple and Delicious Chicken Skewers Recipe | Top-rated Skewer Chicken Recipe | Flavorful Chicken Kabob Recipe

3 Easy Chicken Skewers Recipe

Chicken skewers are a perfect meal for any occasion. Whether you are having a barbecue party or just want a quick and easy dinner, chicken skewers are always delicious. Here are 3 easy chicken skewers recipes that you can try at home.

Best Skewer Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, soy sauce, honey, Dijon mustard, garlic, black pepper, and salt. Thread chicken pieces onto skewers. Brush the chicken skewers with the marinade and let them sit for 10-15 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken skewers for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through. Enjoy!

Juicy Chicken Kabob Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, honey, garlic, black pepper, and salt. Thread chicken pieces onto skewers. Brush the chicken skewers with the marinade and let them sit for 10-15 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken skewers for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through. Enjoy!

Easy Chicken Skewers Recipe

Ingredients:

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Soak wooden skewers in water for 30 minutes to prevent burning. In a bowl, whisk together olive oil, balsamic vinegar, garlic, oregano, black pepper, and salt. Thread chicken pieces onto skewers. Brush the chicken skewers with the marinade and let them sit for 10-15 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Grill the chicken skewers for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally until cooked through. Enjoy!

Conclusion

Chicken skewers are a tasty and easy meal that can be prepared in a variety of ways. These three chicken skewers recipes are simple to make and use common ingredients that you may already have in your pantry. So, the next time you are looking for an easy and delicious meal, try one of these chicken skewers recipes.

