Chicken Soup Recipe : 10 Easy and Delicious Chicken Soup Recipes

Chicken soup is a classic comfort food that has been enjoyed for centuries. It is a warming and nourishing dish that can be savored any time of the year. Whether you’re feeling under the weather or just looking for a comforting and satisfying meal, chicken soup is a perfect choice. Here are ten easy and delicious chicken soup recipes that you can try at home:

Chicken Noodle Soup:

This classic soup is a favorite for many, and it’s easy to see why. It’s simple to make and packed with flavor. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, egg noodles, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and chicken. Simply cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and noodles. Let everything simmer until the noodles are cooked through, and you’re ready to serve.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups egg noodles

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add in the noodles and let them cook until tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Soup:

This soup is rich and flavorful, with a creamy texture that will make your taste buds dance. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, mushrooms, heavy cream, onion, garlic, and chicken. Start by sautéing the mushrooms, onion, and garlic in butter until they’re tender. Then, add in the chicken and broth and let everything simmer until the chicken is cooked through. Finally, stir in the heavy cream and let everything simmer for a few more minutes.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 cup heavy cream

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

In a large pot, sauté mushrooms, onion, and garlic in butter until tender. Add in the chicken and broth and let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and let everything simmer for a few more minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Lemon Chicken Soup:

If you’re looking for a soup with a refreshing and light flavor, this lemon chicken soup is a great choice. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, lemon juice, chicken, onion, garlic, celery, and carrots. Simply cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and lemon juice. Let everything simmer until the vegetables are cooked through, and you’re ready to serve.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, celery, and carrots. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and let everything simmer for a few more minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Chicken and Rice Soup:

This soup is a hearty and satisfying meal that’s perfect for a cold winter day. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, rice, chicken, onion, garlic, carrots, and celery. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and rice. Let everything simmer until the rice is cooked through, and you’re ready to serve.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

1 cup rice

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, celery, and carrots. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add in the rice and let it cook until tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Chicken and Dumpling Soup:

This soup is a classic dish that’s perfect for a cozy night in. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, chicken, onion, garlic, carrots, celery, and biscuit dough. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables. Finally, drop spoonfuls of biscuit dough into the soup and let everything simmer until the dumplings are cooked through.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 can biscuit dough

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, celery, and carrots. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Drop spoonfuls of biscuit dough into the soup and let everything simmer until the dumplings are cooked through. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Chicken Tortilla Soup:

This soup is a spicy and flavorful dish that’s perfect for anyone who loves Mexican cuisine. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, chicken, onion, garlic, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin, and tortilla chips. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and spices. Let everything simmer until the vegetables are cooked through, then serve with tortilla chips on top.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

Tortilla chips for serving

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, tomatoes, chili powder, and cumin. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with tortilla chips on top.

Thai Chicken Soup:

This soup is a delicious and exotic dish that’s packed with flavor. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, coconut milk, chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and chili peppers. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and spices. Finally, stir in the coconut milk and let everything simmer for a few more minutes.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

1 can coconut milk

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 stalk lemongrass, chopped

1-2 chili peppers, chopped (depending on desired spice level)

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and chili peppers. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and let everything simmer for a few more minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Italian Chicken Soup:

This soup is a hearty and flavorful dish that’s perfect for anyone who loves Italian cuisine. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, chicken, onion, garlic, tomatoes, pasta, and Italian seasoning. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and pasta. Let everything simmer until the pasta is cooked through, then serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can diced tomatoes

1 cup pasta

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Grated Parmesan cheese for serving

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, tomatoes, pasta, and Italian seasoning. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.

Chicken and Vegetable Soup:

This soup is a healthy and nutritious dish that’s packed with vegetables. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, chicken, onion, garlic, carrots, celery, zucchini, and spinach. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables. Let everything simmer until the vegetables are cooked through, then serve with a sprinkle of fresh parsley on top.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

1 zucchini, chopped

2 cups spinach

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, carrots, celery, and zucchini. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add in the spinach and let it cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with a sprinkle of fresh parsley on top.

Chicken and Corn Chowder:

This soup is a creamy and delicious dish that’s perfect for anyone who loves corn. To make this soup, you’ll need chicken broth, chicken, onion, garlic, potatoes, corn, and heavy cream. Cook the chicken in the broth until it’s tender, then add in the vegetables and corn. Finally, stir in the heavy cream and let everything simmer for a few more minutes.

Ingredients:

4 cups chicken broth

2 chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 potatoes, chopped

2 cups corn

1 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add in the chicken, onion, garlic, potatoes, and corn. Let everything simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and let everything simmer for a few more minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

In conclusion, chicken soup is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste buds. These ten easy and delicious chicken soup recipes are perfect for anyone who loves comfort food and wants to enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal. So, grab your ingredients, and get cooking!