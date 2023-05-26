Chicken stir fry recipe: Easy and Delicious Chicken Stir Fry Recipe with Homemade Sauce

Perfect & Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe

If you are looking for a quick and easy meal that is packed with flavor, then this chicken stir fry recipe is the perfect choice. This recipe uses simple ingredients and can be made in just 30 minutes. With a savory and sweet stir fry chicken sauce, this meal will be a hit with everyone at the dinner table.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 yellow onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch, soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and ground ginger. Set aside. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add chicken and stir-fry until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. Reduce heat to medium-high and add red and green bell peppers, onion, and garlic to the same skillet. Stir-fry until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Return chicken to the skillet and add the stir fry chicken sauce. Stir-fry for an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce has thickened and everything is evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with rice or noodles.

Stir Fry Chicken Sauce Recipe

The stir fry chicken sauce is what makes this recipe so delicious. It is a perfect combination of savory and sweet, and it is incredibly easy to make.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Instructions

In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch, soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and ground ginger. Use as directed in the chicken stir fry recipe above.

Conclusion

This chicken stir fry recipe is perfect for a quick and easy meal that is full of flavor. With simple ingredients and a savory and sweet stir fry chicken sauce, this dish is sure to become a family favorite. Serve it with rice or noodles for a complete meal that everyone will love. Give this recipe a try today and enjoy a delicious and satisfying meal in just 30 minutes.

Quick Chicken Stir Fry Recipe Healthy Chicken Stir Fry Sauce Recipe One-Pan Chicken Stir Fry Recipe Best Chicken Stir Fry Recipe Asian Chicken Stir Fry Recipe

News Source : flavy way

Source Link :Perfect & Easy Chicken Stir Fry Recipe | Chicken Stir Fry | Stir Fry Chicken Sauce Recipe/