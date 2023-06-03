Chicken stir fry with vegetables: Stir Fry Chicken with Vegetables | A Delicious and Nutritious Meal

Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry: A Delicious and Nutritious Meal

Chicken vegetable stir fry is a popular dish that is easy to make, delicious, and nutritious. This dish is perfect for those who are looking for a healthy meal that is packed with protein and vegetables. In this article, we will discuss how to make chicken vegetable stir fry and the benefits of this dish.

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts, sliced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, sliced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

1 carrot, sliced

1 cup broccoli florets

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Heat the vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the garlic and onion and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the chicken and stir-fry until it is no longer pink. Add the red and green bell peppers, zucchini, carrot, and broccoli. Season with salt and pepper to taste. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, cornstarch, and water. Pour the sauce over the chicken and vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Benefits of Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

Chicken vegetable stir fry is a healthy and nutritious meal that is packed with protein and vegetables. Here are some of the benefits of this dish:

1. High in Protein

Chicken is a great source of protein, which is important for building and repairing muscles and tissues. One serving of chicken vegetable stir fry contains about 30 grams of protein, which is about half of the daily recommended intake for adults.

2. Rich in Vitamins and Minerals

Vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, which are essential for maintaining good health. One serving of chicken vegetable stir fry contains a variety of vegetables, including broccoli, zucchini, and bell peppers, which are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber.

3. Low in Calories

Chicken vegetable stir fry is a low-calorie meal that can help you maintain a healthy weight. One serving of this dish contains about 300-400 calories, depending on the amount of oil and sauce used.

4. Easy to Customize

Chicken vegetable stir fry is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your taste and dietary preferences. You can add or remove vegetables, adjust the seasoning, and use different types of sauces to create a dish that is perfect for you.

Conclusion

Chicken vegetable stir fry is a delicious and nutritious meal that is easy to make and perfect for those who are looking for a healthy and satisfying meal. This dish is packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals, and can be customized to suit your taste and dietary preferences. So, the next time you are looking for a healthy and delicious meal, give chicken vegetable stir fry a try!

