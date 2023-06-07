chicken thigh recipe: Get Crazy over this Quick and Easy Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Vegetables!

This recipe will drive you Crazy! Chicken thighs with Vegetables! Easy and quick recipe!

Introduction

Looking for a quick and easy recipe that is sure to impress your family and friends? Look no further than this amazing recipe for chicken thighs with vegetables! This recipe is perfect for those busy weeknights when you need something delicious and satisfying but don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen.

Ingredients

To make this incredible dish, you will need:

6 bone-in chicken thighs

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup white wine

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 zucchini, sliced

1 yellow squash, sliced

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken thighs with salt and pepper, then add them to the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side, until browned. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside. In the same skillet, add the chopped onion and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened. Add the tomato paste, thyme, oregano, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the chicken broth and white wine to the skillet. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes, until slightly reduced. Add the chopped bell peppers, sliced zucchini, and sliced yellow squash to the skillet. Stir to combine. Place the chicken thighs on top of the vegetables in the skillet. Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and bake for 25-30 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender. Serve the chicken and vegetables hot, garnished with fresh herbs if desired.

Conclusion

This recipe for chicken thighs with vegetables is the perfect meal for busy weeknights when you need something quick and delicious. With just a few simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can create a flavorful and satisfying meal that your whole family will love. So why wait? Give this amazing recipe a try today and see for yourself just how delicious and easy it can be!

