“Chicken thigh recipe”: This chicken thigh recipe is so scrumptious, I make it almost daily!

Amazing Recipe for Chicken Thighs
Are you tired of the same old chicken recipes? Look no further than this amazing recipe for chicken thighs! It is so delicious that I prepare it almost every day. The best part is that it is easy to make and only requires a few ingredients.
Ingredients:
- 6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a small bowl, mix together the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper.
- Place the chicken thighs on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Drizzle the olive oil over the chicken thighs and rub it in with your hands.
- Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the chicken thighs, making sure to coat them evenly.
- Bake the chicken thighs for 35-40 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F.
That’s it! This recipe is so simple yet so delicious. The combination of spices gives the chicken thighs a flavorful kick. Plus, the skin gets crispy and golden brown in the oven, making it the perfect addition to any meal.
Ways to Serve:
This recipe is versatile and can be served in many ways. Here are a few ideas:
- Serve the chicken thighs with a side of roasted vegetables for a healthy and satisfying meal.
- Chop up the chicken and add it to a salad for a protein-packed lunch.
- Make a chicken sandwich with the leftovers by adding a slice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Trust me, once you try this amazing recipe for chicken thighs, you’ll be hooked. It’s a crowd-pleaser and perfect for meal prep. Give it a try and let me know what you think!
