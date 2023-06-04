“Chicken Thighs Recipe”: No Side Dish Needed: A Pan Recipe for Delicious Chicken Thighs

One-Pan Chicken Thighs: A Simple and Delicious Family Meal

Cooking a meal that the whole family will appreciate can be a challenging task. However, with this recipe for one-pan chicken thighs, you can impress your loved ones with your culinary talents. Although the preparation is simple, the taste is impressive – everyone at the table will be asking for more.

Ingredients

5 chicken thighs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon ground paprika

Ground black pepper

2 carrots

250g mushrooms

1 bell pepper

2 tomatoes

2 onions

2 tablespoons tomato sauce

50g soy sauce

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and herbs to taste

Recipe

Wash the chicken thighs and dry them. Rub with salt, ground black pepper, paprika, and olive oil. Let stand for 15 minutes. Cut the mushrooms and onions into half rings and the carrots into circles. Coarsely chop the tomatoes and bell pepper. Pass the garlic through a press or grate it. Fry the chicken thighs on both sides in an oiled pan until an appetizing golden crust appears. Transfer the meat to a plate. Add the carrots and onions to the same pan and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms, bell pepper, tomatoes, soy sauce, and tomato sauce. Sprinkle with sugar and salt to taste. Mix well and simmer for 5 minutes. Return the chicken thighs to the pan and cook for another 20 minutes on medium heat. Serve hot with your favorite side dish.

This one-pan chicken thighs recipe is perfect for a quick and easy family meal, as it requires only one pan to cook everything. The combination of chicken, vegetables, and sauces creates a mouth-watering flavor that everyone will love.

Since chicken thighs are a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, this recipe is also budget-friendly. You can easily adjust the portion sizes based on your family’s needs, and any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to three days.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a simple, delicious, and budget-friendly meal that the whole family will enjoy, try this recipe for one-pan chicken thighs. With its easy preparation and impressive taste, it’s sure to become a favorite in your household.

