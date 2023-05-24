“Chicken Tikka Biryani Recipe”: A Tasty Recipe for Chicken Tikka Biryani

Chicken Tikka Biryani | Delicious Chicken Tikka Biryani Recipe

Chicken Tikka Biryani is a mouth-watering and flavorful dish that is popular in the Indian subcontinent. This dish is a combination of aromatic basmati rice and succulent chicken tikka that is marinated and cooked in a blend of spices. The dish is cooked in layers, giving it an irresistible flavor and aroma that will make your taste buds dance.

Ingredients:

1 pound boneless chicken

2 cups basmati rice

1 cup yogurt

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

1/4 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1/4 cup mint leaves, chopped

1/4 cup fried onions

1/4 cup ghee or oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Wash and soak the basmati rice in water for 30 minutes. Drain the water and set the rice aside. Cut the chicken into small pieces and marinate it with yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Mix well and keep it aside for 30 minutes. Heat a pan and add ghee or oil. Add the marinated chicken and cook until the chicken is cooked through and slightly charred. Remove the chicken from the pan and set it aside. In the same pan, add more ghee or oil and fry the chopped onions until golden brown. Add the chopped tomatoes, green chilies, and salt. Cook until the tomatoes are soft and pulpy. Add the cooked chicken to the pan and mix well with the tomato and onion mixture. Add the chopped cilantro and mint leaves and cook for 2-3 minutes. In a separate pot, boil 6 cups of water with salt. Add the soaked rice and cook until the rice is 70% cooked. Drain the water from the rice. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). In a baking dish, layer the rice and chicken tikka mixture alternatively. Sprinkle fried onions on top of each layer. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. Serve hot with raita and salad. Enjoy!

Conclusion:

Chicken Tikka Biryani is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is easy to make and requires simple ingredients that are readily available. The combination of basmati rice and chicken tikka creates a symphony of flavors that will leave you wanting more. This is a must-try recipe for anyone who loves Indian cuisine. So, what are you waiting for? Gather the ingredients and start cooking!

Chicken Biryani Tikka Masala Indian cuisine Spicy recipes Rice dishes

News Source : cooking With HM kitchen

Source Link :Chicken Tikka Biryani | Delicious Chicken Tikka Biryani Recipe/