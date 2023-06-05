“Chicken tikka recipe”: Kidney Kitchen’s Recipe for Chicken Tikka with Kachumber and Roti

Chicken Tikka with Kachumber and Roti | Kidney Kitchen

When you’re on a kidney-friendly diet, it can be challenging to find flavorful and satisfying recipes that meet all of your dietary restrictions. Fortunately, this chicken tikka with kachumber and roti dish is the perfect solution for those who are looking for a delicious and kidney-friendly meal. Not only is it packed with flavor, but it’s also low in potassium, sodium, and phosphorus, making it an ideal choice for those with kidney disease.

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/2 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

4 rotis

Instructions:

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and pat dry with paper towels. In a large bowl, mix together the yogurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, paprika, cumin, turmeric, cayenne pepper, salt, and lemon juice. Add the chicken to the bowl and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Thread the chicken onto skewers and arrange them on the baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and lightly browned. While the chicken is cooking, prepare the kachumber. In a medium bowl, mix together the chopped onion, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro. Heat the rotis according to package instructions. Serve the chicken tikka with the kachumber and rotis.

Nutritional Information:

Per serving (1 chicken skewer with kachumber and 1 roti):

Calories: 311

Protein: 30g

Fat: 5g

Carbohydrates: 38g

Fiber: 5g

Sodium: 369mg

Potassium: 486mg

Phosphorus: 316mg

Tips:

If you don’t have access to skewers, you can still make this recipe by baking the chicken pieces directly on the parchment-lined baking sheet.

If you’re looking to add more flavor, try marinating the chicken overnight in the yogurt and spice mixture.

If you’re following a low-carbohydrate diet, you can serve the chicken tikka and kachumber without the roti.

This chicken tikka with kachumber and roti recipe is the perfect way to add some variety to your kidney-friendly diet. Not only is it easy to make, but it’s also packed with flavor and nutrients that will help you maintain your health. Give it a try today!

