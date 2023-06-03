“Chicken White Sauce Pasta Recipe”: Cooking Vlog: White Sauce Chicken Pasta Recipe, Zircon Necklace Set, and Rainy Day Delights for Food Lovers

Vlog | Chicken White Sauce Pasta Recipe + Zircon Necklace Set + Barish

Introduction

Hey, food lovers! Today, I am here with a special vlog where I will be sharing my chicken white sauce pasta recipe that is loved by everyone in my family. Along with that, I will also be unboxing my new zircon necklace set and enjoying the monsoon rain. So, let’s get started!

Chicken White Sauce Pasta Recipe

Ingredients:

Pasta – 250 grams

Chicken breast – 2 (cut into small pieces)

Butter – 2 tablespoons

All-purpose flour – 2 tablespoons

Milk – 2 cups

Salt – to taste

Black pepper – 1 teaspoon

Garlic – 4 cloves (minced)

Onion – 1 (chopped)

Mozzarella cheese – 1 cup (shredded)

Parsley – 2 tablespoons (chopped)

Instructions:

Boil the pasta in salted water until cooked al dente. Drain the water and set aside. In a pan, melt butter and sauté garlic and onion until fragrant. Add chicken pieces and cook until browned. Sprinkle all-purpose flour over the chicken and stir well. Pour milk gradually into the pan while whisking continuously to avoid lumps. Season with salt and black pepper and cook until the sauce thickens. Add shredded mozzarella cheese to the sauce and stir well. Add cooked pasta to the sauce and mix well. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Your delicious and creamy chicken white sauce pasta is ready to serve!

Zircon Necklace Set

I recently purchased a beautiful zircon necklace set that I wanted to share with you all. The set includes a necklace, earrings, and a bracelet, all adorned with sparkling zircon stones. The intricate design and the perfect finishing of the set make it a perfect accessory to wear on any occasion. The best part is that it comes in a beautiful jewelry box that can be used to store the set safely.

Barish

It’s raining outside, and I couldn’t resist the urge to step out and enjoy the monsoon. The sound of raindrops falling on the ground, the smell of wet soil, and the cool breeze are all so refreshing. I also got to capture some beautiful shots of nature during the rain. I believe that enjoying the little things in life can make a big difference in our happiness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, today’s vlog was all about sharing my chicken white sauce pasta recipe, unboxing my zircon necklace set, and enjoying the monsoon rain. I hope you enjoyed watching it, and do try the recipe at home. Don’t forget to share your feedback in the comments section below. Until next time, happy cooking!

