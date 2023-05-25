“Chickpea kale recipe”: Recipe for Sauteed Kale with Roasted Chickpeas

Sauteed Kale and Chickpeas: A Delicious and Healthy Side

Are you looking for a delicious and healthy side dish? Look no further than sauteed kale and chickpeas! This dish is high in fiber and perfect for those following a paleo eating plan.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 bunch kale, chopped

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic. Cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the drained and rinsed chickpeas to the skillet. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas are slightly browned. Add the chopped kale to the skillet. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the kale is wilted and tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot and enjoy!

Why Sauteed Kale and Chickpeas is a Healthy Side Dish

There are several reasons why sauteed kale and chickpeas is a healthy side dish:

High in fiber

Both kale and chickpeas are high in fiber, which is important for digestive health. Fiber helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied, which can help with weight management.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Kale is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like calcium and iron. Chickpeas are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including folate, iron, and magnesium.

Low in calories

Sauteed kale and chickpeas is a low-calorie dish, making it a great option for those watching their calorie intake. One cup of cooked kale contains only 33 calories, while one cup of cooked chickpeas contains 269 calories.

Why Sauteed Kale and Chickpeas is Perfect for a Paleo Eating Plan

The paleo diet is based on the idea of eating like our ancestors did, focusing on whole foods like meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit. Sauteed kale and chickpeas is a perfect side dish for those following a paleo eating plan because:

It is grain-free

Grains are not allowed on the paleo diet, which can make finding side dishes challenging. Sauteed kale and chickpeas is grain-free, making it a perfect option for those following a paleo eating plan.

It is dairy-free

Dairy is also not allowed on the paleo diet, which can limit your options for side dishes. Sauteed kale and chickpeas is dairy-free, making it a great option for those following a paleo eating plan.

It is nutrient-dense

As mentioned earlier, sauteed kale and chickpeas is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This makes it a nutrient-dense side dish that can help you meet your daily nutrient needs while following a paleo eating plan.

Conclusion

Sauteed kale and chickpeas is a delicious and healthy side dish that is perfect for those following a paleo eating plan. It is high in fiber, rich in vitamins and minerals, low in calories, and grain-free and dairy-free. Give it a try and see how delicious healthy eating can be!

