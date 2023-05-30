Chicopee Journalist Kaween Fernando’s Obituary After His Passing

Journalist Kaween Fernando of Chicopee Dies at Age 62

Journalism has lost a talented and passionate member with the passing of Kaween Fernando. The Chicopee-based journalist died on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in reporting and storytelling.

Early Life and Career

Kaween Fernando was born on September 18, 1959, in Boston, Massachusetts. She grew up in a family of writers and storytellers, which instilled in her a love of words and a desire to share stories with the world.

After completing her degree in journalism from Boston University, Fernando began her career at The Boston Globe. She quickly made a name for herself as a meticulous reporter, with a keen eye for detail and a gift for uncovering the heart of a story.

Chicopee Years

In 1995, Fernando moved to Chicopee, Massachusetts, where she continued her work as a journalist. She joined the staff of The Chicopee Register, where she quickly became a beloved member of the community.

Over the years, Fernando covered many stories that touched the hearts of Chicopee residents. She was known for her dedication to telling the stories of the people who lived in the city, and for her commitment to shining a light on the issues that mattered most to them.

Legacy

Kaween Fernando was a gifted journalist, a passionate storyteller, and a beloved member of the Chicopee community. Her work touched the lives of countless people, and her legacy will live on through the stories she told.

She is survived by her husband, two children, and four grandchildren. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Farewell to a Great Journalist

Journalist Kaween Fernando will be sorely missed by her colleagues, her readers, and the community she served. Her dedication to journalism and her love of storytelling will continue to inspire those who knew her, and those who were touched by her work.

Rest in peace, Kaween Fernando. Your legacy will live on.

