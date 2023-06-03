“Chiefs superfan criminal”: Police Take Action to Locate Chiefs Superfan Chiefsaholic, Suspected of Criminal Activity

The Rise and Fall of Chiefsaholic: From Superfan to Criminal

Xavier Badubar was once a beloved figure among Kansas City Chiefs fans. Known as Chiefsaholic, he would attend every home game dressed in a werewolf costume, cheering on his team with unrivaled passion. However, his recent actions have put him in hot water and tarnished his reputation.

In December, Badubar was arrested for allegedly robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. He was released on an $80,000 bond and was required to wear an ankle monitor, with the condition that he could not leave Oklahoma. However, he removed the monitor in March and failed to appear in court. As a result, he now has a $1 million bond warrant attached to his name and has been placed on the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted list at No. 5.

The news of Badubar’s criminal activity has shocked and disappointed Chiefs fans. Many who once looked up to him as a symbol of their unwavering support for the team are now distancing themselves from him. It’s a sad turn of events for a man who was once a beloved figure in the community.

Despite the disappointment, Chiefs fans remain hopeful that justice will be served. The success rate for people going on the run after a bank robbery is typically low, and law officials are actively searching for Badubar. It’s only a matter of time before he is apprehended and brought to justice.

In the meantime, Chiefs fans are left to ponder what went wrong. How did a man once known for his unwavering devotion to the team end up becoming a criminal? It’s a question that may never be fully answered, but it serves as a reminder that even the most beloved figures can fall from grace.

As for the Chiefs themselves, they will continue to thrive without Badubar in attendance. Arrowhead Stadium remains the loudest place on earth on Sundays, and one absent howler won’t change that. However, it’s hard not to feel a sense of loss for the man who once embodied the spirit of the team and brought joy to so many fans.

It’s a cautionary tale for all of us. No matter how beloved we may be, we are all capable of making mistakes and falling from grace. It’s up to us to be mindful of our actions and the impact they may have on those around us. As for Chiefsaholic, his legacy will forever be tarnished by his criminal activity, a sad end to a once-great superfan.

News Source : FanSided

Source Link :Where is Chiefsaholic? Police take steps to find criminal Chiefs superfan/