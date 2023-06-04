“Child Abuse Definition Debate”: Definition of ‘Child Abuse’ Sparks Battle Between Trans Activists and Anti-Castration Groups

A new battle line has emerged between transgender activists and those who oppose sex change procedures for minors. The winner will get to decide what constitutes “child abuse.” Should the term become codified according to either side’s definitions, doctors could end up in jail and kids from parents on either side could end up in state care, some experts tell the Daily Caller.

Transgender activists argue that without medical intervention to change a child’s sex, or at least delay their puberty, gender dysphoric children could commit suicide. Advocates on the other side of the issue argue that children do not have the mental maturity to make the decision to change their sex, citing medical research indicating that such procedures are irreversible and may not have the mental health benefits some activists claim they have.

The Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth issued recommendations to the state government in May which include classifying a parent’s refusal to provide sex changes to their children as child abuse. In the same month, Texas launched an investigation into a children’s hospital in the state for what the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services considers “child abuse” for allegedly providing sex change procedures to minors.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz weighed in on the debate over transgender-identified minors, arguing in April that sex change operations for kids are “child abuse.” Cruz made the comments after Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin was also placed under investigation for allegedly performing sex changes on children as young as eight and nine-years-old.

A growing number of individuals who transitioned as children are warning of the dangers of providing sex change procedure to children. These “detransitioners” argue that the medical professionals who treated them did not sufficiently evaluate them for co-morbidities which may have led to their feelings of gender incongruence.

Parental rights advocates have highlighted the ways in which removing children from “non-affirming” parental involvement can open kids up to predatory behavior and abuse. Virginia Democrats voted down a bill in February which would ban teachers from keeping a child’s gender transition from parents. The bill was named after Sage, a teen girl in the state who was raped and sex-trafficked after a school kept her gender identity from her parents.

Laura Hanford, a parental rights advocate who was deeply involved in campaigning for “Sage’s Law” in Virginia, told the Daily Caller Sage’s case was a “textbook example” of the results of framing “non-affirming” parents as abusers.

“Ironically, what these groups like the Massachusetts [LGBT Commission] … promote is the very thing it’s claiming to protect from, because these kids get lured away and then they are in unsafe situations and then it just goes downhill from there,” Hanford continued.

Burgo said the strategy of advocate on both sides using the term “child abuse” to describe the other side’s position won’t have “staying power.”

“I think what’s going to happen is that more and more evidence will come forward about the harms associated with pediatric gender medicine, and that’s what will change the debate. I don’t think these accusations of child abuse on both sides do anything other than mobilize the base.”

