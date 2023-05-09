“Child abuse in Volusia County” : DeLand-based home sees Volusia County man inflicting skull fracture on a child

DeLand Home: Child’s Skull Fractured by Volusia County Man

A man in Volusia County has been charged with aggravated child abuse after fracturing the skull of his live-in girlfriend’s 5-year-old son. The incident occurred when the child wet the bed, according to sheriff’s deputies. The mother had left the child with the man while she went to a doctor’s appointment with her daughter, who has cerebral palsy. She became suspicious and checked the camera on her phone, where she witnessed the man repeatedly punching and kicking the child. The child has been transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando and is reported to be in stable condition.

This is not the first case of child abuse in Volusia County. In 2012, parents were sentenced to 15 years in prison for severe injuries inflicted on their baby, and in 2018, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for torturing a toddler. The mother of the 5-year-old boy believes he may be autistic, according to a sheriff’s report. The accused is being held without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

News Source : Patricio G. Balona

Source Link :Volusia County man beats child fracturing skull at home near DeLand/