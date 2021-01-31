Child Brianna Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Child Brianna has Died.

By | January 31, 2021
0 Comment

Child Brianna Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Child Brianna has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Child Brianna has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Lydia Raglin 31m  · Rest in Peace dear child. Brianna (formerly Brian Franklin). Southside High School Alum. Thank you for all that you did for our school’s music program. I hate that Covid-19 robbed you of a longer, wonderful life. Prayers going up for your family!

Source: (20+) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...