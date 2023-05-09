“Child care regulation changes public input” : Public Input Invited by DSS for Child Care Regulation Revisions

Public Input on Child Care Regulation Changes Sought by DSS

The South Dakota Department of Social Services is accepting public comment on proposed rule changes for child care services until May 22. The changes aim to remove barriers to licensure for child care providers, ensure federal health and safety standards are being met, reduce administrative burdens to providers, and provide better clarity overall. However, some child care advocates, including Early Learner South Dakota, are against the proposed changes, arguing that the state already has some of the most relaxed rules and that the new changes would prepare child care providers less and potentially put children at risk.

News Source : Eric Mayer

Source Link :DSS taking public input on child care regulation changes/