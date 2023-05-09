Child care tax credit for hospitals : Hospital Requests Higher Tax Credit for Childcare Expenses

Hospital Advocates for Higher Tax Credit to Support Child Care Expenses

West Virginia lawmakers have been urged to increase a tax credit from 50 to 100 percent for employers who provide child care for their employees. The call came from Mountain Health Network, owner of St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, during the lawmakers’ visit to Huntington. The hospital network has already launched a child care service for its employees, and the tax credit passed in 2022 helped to make it possible. The tax credits are also available for co-ops, which is a way to allow small businesses to provide the same benefits.

Over 64 percent of West Virginians live in a child care desert, according to Abby Reale, a mother of two children and director of government and external affairs for Mountain Health Network. She said that providing quality, affordable child care can make a big difference in retaining and recruiting staff, and urged lawmakers to provide more assistance for expanding existing buildings, after-school programming, and to increase the tax credit from 50 to 100 percent. The lawmakers also heard from Stephen Lloyd, a doctor and recovering drug addict, who urged them to use opioid settlement dollars to take an all-in approach for addiction recovery.

