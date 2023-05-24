Child drowns in Ajax, Ontario: Police investigating the death of a three-year-old victim

Durham Regional Police : Child drowns in Ajax, Ontario: Durham police request privacy for family

Police and first responders are currently at the scene of a reported drowning of a three-year-old child in Ajax, Ontario. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the area of Rossland Road West and Harwood Avenue, and the child was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Durham Regional Police have requested privacy for the family at this time and have expressed their condolences. An update on the situation is expected to be released on Wednesday. The article also includes a video about drowning prevention

News Source : Isaac Callan

