“Child injury North York” : North York Incident: Child Sustains Severe Injuries After Vehicle Collision, Rushed to Hospital

North York: Child Struck by Vehicle Sustains Serious Injuries, Rushed to Hospital

A child was hit by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday afternoon, leaving them with serious injuries. The incident occurred near the intersection of York Mills and Banbury roads, with emergency services responding shortly after 3:30 pm. The child was transported to the hospital, with their injuries considered serious but non-life-threatening. The driver’s involvement in the incident is currently unknown. Roads in the surrounding area have been closed for the ongoing investigation. Our thoughts are with the child and their family during this difficult time.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in North York/