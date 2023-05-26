Aashish – victim name : Child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

A bus and a truck collided in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the death of one child and the injury of up to 28 people. The accident occurred at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the village Ladpura area, under the Kasna police station. The deceased has been identified as Aashish (11), and his body has been sent for post-mortem. The injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, and further investigation is ongoing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sadness over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved family members. He also directed the district administration officials to ensure that the victims receive proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery. (This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

News Source : ANI

