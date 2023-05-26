Child killed, 28 injured in UP collision: Aashish identified as victim

Aashish – victim name : Child killed, 28 injured in UP bus-truck collision, victim named Aashish

A bus and a truck collided near the village Ladpura area under the Kasna police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, resulting in the death of one child and injuries to 28 others. The deceased, identified as Aashish (11), has undergone a post-mortem. The injured are receiving medical treatment at a hospital, and the police are conducting further investigations. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and directed the district officials to ensure that the victims receive proper treatment and recover quickly.

News Source : The Assam Tribune

