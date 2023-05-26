Child killed and 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Aashish identified as deceased

Aashish, victim of bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. : Child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; victim identified as Aashish

A collision between a bus and a truck in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of one child and injuries to 28 people. The incident occurred at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the village Ladpura area, under the Kasna police station. The deceased has been identified as Aashish (11), and the injured are being treated in the hospital. The police are investigating the incident, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the victims.

News Source : ANI

