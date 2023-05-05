Child killed at Burlington school Today : Burlington School: Family Identifies Deceased Child

Eight-year-old Jayne Hounslow was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident outside Burlington Central Public School on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when Jayne was crossing the school’s driveway and was struck by a vehicle that was leaving the parking area. Her parents were dropping her off for an event at the school.

The Halton Regional Police have confirmed Jayne’s identity, and her family has released her photo. A 21-year-old Burlington man has been arrested and charged with failing to remain after an accident. The police are continuing their investigation and appealing to witnesses to help with the case. At present, the name of the person charged has not been released.

The police communications officer has stated that no further information on additional charges against the driver has been filed at this time. If the identity of the person charged is made available, a media release will be issued with the updated information. However, officials have indicated that the decision to release the identity of the person charged could depend on whether the police are concerned about his safety.

Jayne was described by those who knew her as determined and an eager participant in activities like tae-kwon-do classes, which she had been taking for several years. The Halton District School Board has sent grief counsellors to the school to help students and teachers cope with the tragedy.

The incident has left the community in mourning, and outpourings of condolences and support have been pouring in for Jayne’s family. It is a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of reckless driving.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the need for stricter laws and harsher penalties for hit-and-run drivers. Hit-and-run incidents are one of the most cowardly and heinous crimes, leaving families shattered and communities traumatized. The drivers who cause such tragedies must be held accountable for their actions and brought to justice.

In conclusion, Jayne’s death is a terrible loss that has left a community in mourning. Her family and loved ones are in the thoughts and prayers of many. It is crucial that we come together as a community to support them in their time of need and work towards a safer and more responsible society. Let us honor Jayne’s memory by making our roads safer for everyone.

News Source : Steve Pecar

Source Link :Family identifies child killed at Burlington school/