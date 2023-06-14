Child killed by crocodile in Bihar; locals beat and kill reptile

Ankit (victim) : Child killed by crocodile in Bihar’s Vaishali district, locals beat reptile to death

A crocodile was killed by a group of people in Bihar’s Vaishali district after it attacked and killed a 10-year-old boy named Ankit. The incident occurred at Khalsa Ghat in Raghopur Diyara Island, where Dharmendra Das and his family had come for a religious ceremony. As Ankit approached the river to fetch water, the crocodile suddenly attacked him, and despite the family’s efforts to save him, he succumbed to the attack. Locals set up a net to trap the crocodile, and when they caught it, the mob subjected it to a brutal beating with sticks and shoes. Authorities have condemned the incident and urged people to report such incidents to the appropriate authorities instead of taking matters into their own hands. The investigation is ongoing, and those involved in killing the crocodile will face appropriate action.

News Source : India Today News Desk

